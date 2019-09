AMES — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in an assault.

The incident happened on September 1 in the area of South Hyland Avenue and Wood Street. Police have been looking for these two men since.

If you have any information about who these men are, please contact Detective Adi Johnson at 515-239-5314 or ajohnson@city.ames.ia.us or the Ames Police Department.