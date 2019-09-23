Ames police investigating assault near Bandshell Park

AMES — The Ames Police Department say a 22-year-old female was on a run near Bandshell Park on Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. when a suspect assaulted and stabbed her.

A suspect description has been given for a 6’0″ white adult man with dark hair and was wearing clothing with white lettering and jeans.

Police have responded to multiple calls in the area in recent months.

“Some of our homeless individuals are sleeping in the park,” said Commander Jason Tuttle. “We’ve had some other calls for drug activity in this area.”

While there may generally be a relationship between an assailant and their victim, police are urging caution for those walking, running or playing at the park.

“If you’re using headphones, take one of the earbuds out so you can hear what’s going on around you,” Commander Tuttle said. “And it’s best to hold that phone to make a call to 911 if needed.”