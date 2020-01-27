Ames police searching for suspect in McDonald’s shooting

The Ames Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Demarcus T. Stokes, the suspect in the shooting, for attempted murder.

AMES — A man fired a shotgun at two people inside a McDonald’s in Ames Sunday night, according to police.

The Ames Police Department was called to the McDonald’s on S. Duff Avenue around 10:47 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived, officers found a window there was damaged, which they say was consistent with a firearm being shot at it.

Demarcus T. Stokes

Police say the victims, a man and a woman, and another witness told them Stokes knows one of the victims. According to the witnesses, Stokes entered the McDonald’s and then left a short while later. He got in his red car parked outside the customer seating area. Stokes then displayed a shotgun and fired one round towards the man and woman inside. He then fled. The victims were not hurt.

Ames police say the red car Stokes was apparently driving was recovered Monday morning. They say he may be traveling in a gray 2001 Chevrolet Suburban with Iowa license plate GNP480.

Stokes should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information related to this incident, contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.