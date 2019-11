AMES — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen near Ames High School Friday afternoon.

Her name is Elaura Andrist.

She’s described as a white female, 5’5″ and 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a maroon coat that goes down to her knees, black leggings, gray or black boots and a black, superhero t-shirt.

If you see her, contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133.