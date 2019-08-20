Ames Pridefest grows into its third year

AMES – Drag shows, live music, food vendors and more are coming back for the third Ames Pridefest in a few weeks.

The LGBTQIA+ festival will be on Saturday, September 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The festival groundswill include 5th Street and Douglas Avenue in downtown Ames and will include 5th Street between Kellogg and Duff Avenues.

Educational and youth programming will be included in this year’s festivities. These events will be in the Ames Public Library.

A full line-up of entertainment is scheduled throughout the day, including two drag shows and musical performances. The vendor fair will last all day along the festival grounds.

Want to know more? The full schedule of events and more information can be found on the Ames Pride website.