Ames residents vote to not fund construction of new healthy life center

On Tuesday 51.5% voters in Ames voted against a $29 million bond referendum that would have raised property taxes to pay for a new healthy life center in Ames.

The City of Ames, in partnership with six groups, created a center that makes the life-long goal of healthy living accessible for people of all ages and socio-economic status.

The projected budget for the healthy life center was $49 million. Contributions and private donations accounted for $20 million, but residents voted to not fund the balance of $29 million.