Ames solar project receives unanimous City Council approval to proceed

AMES — The Ames City Council has approved an Energy Services Agreement to build and maintain a two-megawatt community solar farm along Airport Road in Ames.

“We have heard from many customers who support this project, are invested in its success, and want it to move forward,” said Ames Electric Services Director Donald Kom. “The City Council is excited to add solar to our renewable energy portfolio, which includes wind and refuse derived fuel.”

ForeFront Power will build and operate the solar facility. Ames Electric Services has agreed to purchase all electricity provided by the solar panels.

Customers can subscribe to the solar farm by purchasing “Power Packs”.

These packs will be a one-time cost of $333, however recent changes to the contract with ForeFront Power are anticipated to result in a small decrease in the final cost of a “Power Pack”. Customers will then receive a small monthly credit on their utility bill for 20 years based on the amount of energy generated.

Beginning in September, pledged customers will receive information packets and agreements. These packets will continue being sent to pledged customers and new enrollees until the project reaches 100 percent.

Ames Electric Services customers can purchase “Power Packs” or increase their commitment by going to www.CityOfAmes.org/Solar.