Ammonia leak contained in Collins, “all clear” given

UPDATE AT 2 p.m.: The “all clear” was given to Collins residents after a reported ammonia leak at a nearby cooperative.

A few homes were evacuated near Landus Cooperative on Tuesday after an ammonia leak was reported. The leak has been contained and there is no danger to the public right now. The incident happened because a plug fell out during maintenance. Anhydrous ammonia came from a bulk tank. Most of the leak was smoke and not liquid. No injuries or damage were reported.

According to officials, if the wind was blowing south (towards town), then the whole town would’ve been evacuated.

According to Story County law enforcement, the leak was reported a little before 11 a.m. Emergency crews quickly closed off the area near the cooperative and evacuated a handful of homes out of an abundance of caution.