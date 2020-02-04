Amy Klobuchar takes the stage as candidates await Iowa caucus results

Klobuchar appeared optimistic when addressing her supporters in Des Moines, despite not knowing the final results of Monday's caucuses.

DES MOINES — Though the official results have yet to come in, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she didn’t want to keep her supporters waiting as they rallied for her at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown.

The first of the candidates in town to speak, Klobuchar indicated a sense of optimism, despite no results from caucus day. She was quick to note her sights are now on New Hampshire, where the state’s primary lies just over a week away on Feb. 11.

“We know there’s delays, but we know one thing ⁠— we are punching above our weight,” Klobuchar told the crowd.

The results of Monday’s caucuses were stalled due to issues with the mobile app that precinct chairs were supposed to use to report their results. Some chairs reportedly encountered issues downloading or accessing the app, prompting massive delays in the final tallies. Some sites also reported high turnouts, forcing at least one to request additional preference cards.

“We are bringing this ticket to New Hampshire,” Klobuchar said, adding that she has overcome the odds in each step of the campaign process. “…We know in our hearts that in a democracy, it is not about the loudest voice or the biggest bank account. It is about the best idea and it is about the person that can turn those ideas into action.”

Klobuchar also emphasized the importance of defeating President Donald Trump, who she referred to as the “Divider in Chief,” adding that a Democratic victory in November will require acceptance within her camp instead of isolation.

“It is a simple idea that the heart of America is much bigger than the heart of this guy in the White House,” Klobuchar said. “Our country cannot take another four years of Donald Trump. Our collective sense of decency can’t take another four years.”

Continuing her message of inclusiveness, Klobuchar indicated her vision should she receive the nomination for the White House.

“When I am behind that desk, I will take responsibility instead of passing it on,” she said. “I will reach across the aisle and work with Americans in good faith instead of picking fights. I’ll bring this country together instead of pushing it apart.”

