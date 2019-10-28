An Iowa realtor listed this home in spook-tacular fashion

PLEASANT HILL — It’s ready for your viewing … if you dare.

One Iowa realtor came up with an idea to show off a home in Pleasant Hill in “spook-tacular” fashion.

“I wanted to stand out, push the boundaries a bit, and do something different,” realtor Austin Bittner told Local 5. “I think this really achieved that and allowed us to have some ghoulish fun!”

Bittner told Local 5 that he’s been in the real estate industry his entire life. His family flipped houses when he was a kid, and he started selling houses just under two years ago.

The idea to bring in a photographer and take these “spooky” pictures of isn’t that original for Bittner. He said he’s done things like this in the past, like wearing Santa hats to deliver pop-by gifts to clients.

Bittner’s idea certainly makes the listing stand out among the rest. He’s done Halloween-themed photos on his social media marketing before, but this is the first time he’s done it on the actual listing photos.

PHOTOS: Iowa realtor lists home in spook-tacular fashion

The 1,600-square foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home located at 5385 Pleasant Ridge Rd in Pleasant Hill is listed for $299,900.

So, who are the “killers” pictured?

Bittner admitted that he and the builder of the home, Scott Cooper, are the masked hooligans.

“We had a lot of fun doing this! The photographer was also amazing about telling us how to stand and giving us ideas for posing for these photos,” Bittner said.

The first showing of the house was Sunday, and Bittner said it was a successful open house. About 25 people stopped by the home, and many people asked about the photos.