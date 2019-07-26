An online petition to move Halloween has over 80,000 signatures

Stress with the holidays comes naturally, even with Halloween. This year, October 31 falls on a Thursday, leaving a short amount of time for kids to dress up in their costumes, trick-or-treat, and then go to sleep before school on Friday.

So, what if this situation could be avoided? Well, a petition on change.org is looking to change that. It already has over 80,000 signatures.

Instead of Halloween being on the traditional date of October 31, the petition suggests that the spooky holiday be held on the last Saturday of October.

Des Moines’ Beggars’ Night is on October 30. That will be a Wednesday this year. Just like Halloween, kids go out and do “tricks for treats.”

The petition was launched last year by the non-profit Halloween & Costume Association. They argue that moving the date of Halloween would be “a safer, longer, stress-free celebration.”