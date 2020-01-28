Angered by transgender flag, Iowa GOP lawmakers seek limits

DES MOINES – Angered by a flag observing Transgender Day that briefly flew over the Iowa Capitol, Republican lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that would limit the types of flags state and local governments can display.

Republicans on Monday moved the bill from a subcommittee to a full committee for consideration. It would allow only the flag of the United States, state of Iowa, a prisoner of war/missing in action flag and a flag of the city, county or school district from being flown at government buildings.

A flag observing Transgender Day flew over the Capitol for less than five minutes in November.