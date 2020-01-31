ARL rescues cat found with severe burns

The following images/videos are graphic in nature.

Warning: Images/video in this story are graphic in nature

DES MOINES — Severely burned and left in the cold is how a police officer found Dawn, a seemingly affectionate cat, before rushing her to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa on Saturday.

She was found in the 1500 block of NE 53rd Avenue behind a Department of Transportation building on Jan. 25, according to the ARL.

The ARL says her paws, legs and face are burned and raw in places. Her whiskers are gone, along with the tips of her ears. She could barely breath when she arrived at the ARL and could barely open one of her eyes.

Photos: Animal Rescue League of Iowa













The ARL Emergency Care Team started treatment immediately to make her comfortable.

The ARL says no known fires were reported around the time Dawn was found. She is microchipped, however, the phone number and the address on the chip are no longer current.

If you have any information relating to Dawn and her injuries, contact the ARL by email. Donations to help her recover can be made online on the ARL website.

You can also donate in person or by mail at 5452 NE 22nd Street, Des Moines, IA 50313.