ARL: Bunny killed ‘violently’ at facility Sunday night

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says the scene was "beyond gruesome."

DES MOINES — A bunny was killed Sunday night at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa by a man who had been asked to leave the facility, according to the organization.

As staff at the Des Moines facility was nearing the end of the night Sunday, they noticed a man was still in the facility.

The man left soon after he was asked to leave.

That’s when staff found that a bunny named ‘Petunia’ had been violently killed, according to the ARL.

The ARL says that the scene was “beyond gruesome.”

Authorities were called and the entire building was secured to ensure that the ARL team was safe.

“We are devastated, we are shocked, and we are outraged, but beyond that, we are furious,” ARL said in a statement. “Furious that someone could do this to an innocent animal, furious at the brazen attack on one of our very own, and furious at the lawmakers whose inaction last session will mean the person who did this to Petunia will not get the punishment they deserve.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bobby Carothers of Carroll.

Carothers was booked into the Polk County Jail Sunday night on charges of trespassing and animal torture.

He is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.