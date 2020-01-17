Animal Rescue League shares update after piglets go loose in Polk County

POLK COUNTY — The Animal Rescue League is sharing an update on its rescue efforts, after more than 1,700 piglets went loose following an accident near the East Mixmaster Friday.

The ARL told Local 5 when they arrived, approximately 100 pigs were dead on arrival. They also said their veterinarian humanely euthanized 17 pigs on scene, due to physical injuries.

State troopers said in the initial investigation, the semi was traveling too fast as it entered the ramp.

Check out the slideshow of photos the ARL provided of their rescue efforts Thursday.