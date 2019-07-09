Anime fans takes over downtown for 2019 Anime Iowa

DES MOINES– Iowa’s largest anime convention is taking over downtown Des Moines this weekend for 2019 AnimeIowa.

This annual convention allows fans of animated tv shows and movies produced in Japan to meet, attend panels, participate in cosplay, check out the gaming library, watch non-stop anime, attend a rave, and do some shopping.

“It’s like Halloween in July,” said Larke Breckenridge with AnimeIowa. “All the hallways will be filled with people in costumes, fans, just everybody comes and has fun. You’ll see everything from Marvel, to Anime, to Disney. It’s just a big melting pot at this point.”

AnimeIowa kicks off at the Iowa Events Center Friday, July 12th and runs through Sunday, July 14th. Registration at the door is $65 for adults and children ages 6-12 are $15. There are limited $45 day passes still available. For more information about AnimeIowa and this year’s convention, check out their website.