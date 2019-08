ANKENY — With summer coming to a close, The City of Ankeny is getting ready to close its aquatic centers.

The Prairie Ridge Aquatic Center will close for the season August 18 at 6 p.m.

Leaders say Cascade Falls will be open each day until August 22, which is the last day of summer break for Ankeny students. The facility will be open on weekends through Labor Day from noon-7 p.m.

For more information, visit the City of Ankeny’s website here or call 515-963-3570.