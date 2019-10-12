Ankeny auto shop pledges free oil changes, safety checks for people in need Saturday

ANKENY — Christian Brothers Automotive is giving free oil changes and safety checks to people in need Saturday, October 12 at their Ankeny location and shop locations across the country.

The automotive service company is celebrating it’s ninth National Service Day event by giving back to communities across the U.S.

In 2018, more than 4,600 oil changes were performed and a total of 927 additional vehicles were repaired during the event.

“We feel blessed to offer those in need a helping hand with their auto care,” said Kurt Greving, owner of Christian Brothers Automotive of Ankeny. “Our team has dedicated their efforts to help these community members get the essential services to keep their car running.”

Their Ankeny location can be found at 1315 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny, IA 50023, in-between the Splash carwash and Hunziker & Associates realtor office. Stop in during their normal business hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to partake in the event.

For additional information on the event follow the link here to the Christian Brothers Automotive website.