Ankeny Fire Chief earns honor

ANKENY — Ankeny leaders say Fire Chief James Clack was honored as the 2019 Fire Chief of the Year.

The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) gave the award to Clack.

A selection committee, which the IAFC appointed, reviewed nominations for active chiefs based on different criteria, like leadership, innovation, professional development and public service among others.

“Chief Clack has done an outstanding job leading the Ankeny Fire Department and has been a strong contributor to the Ankeny management team the past five years,” Ankeny City Manager David Jones said in a news release.

The IAFC has given the Fire Chief of the Year award to one volunteer and one career fire chief each year since 1996.