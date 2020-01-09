Ankeny firefighters rescue dog that falls into pond

ANKENY — Frightening moments Thursday in Ankeny, after a dog fell through the ice on a pond.

The City of Ankeny posted photos of the rescue on its Facebook page.

Ankeny firefighters said the incident is an opportunity to remind you about being cautious around ponds and lakes. They say the ice can get weak when it gets cold, and then warms up and then gets cold again.

The Ankeny Fire Department, in the Facebook post above, said they have ice/cold water rescue equipment to help people and domestic animals.