Ankeny man arrested following Christmas Eve standoff

Police have arrested a man after a reported domestic situation and standoff in Ankeny.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with a female at Patrol Headquarters shortly before 10am on Christmas Eve. They say she wanted to report a domestic situation. The victim stated she and her boyfriend, who was identified as Billy Ray Pfeifer, were involved in an argument. During this argument Mr. Pfeifer would not let the victim leave. The victim also reported that during this time Mr. Pfeifer fired off a gun. Deputies say the victim was able to escape the house and had no injuries.

When the Sheriff's Office arrived at the location-- 8846 NW 16th St, they wanted to speak with Pfeifer. While on scene, deputies heard gunshots. They deputies made a perimeter and called Metro Star to the scene. After a short standoff, Mr. Pfeifer was arrested without incident. Mr. Pfeifer is charged with domestic assault with a weapon and false imprisonment. Mr. Pfeifer is being held at the Polk County Jail.

