Ankeny man charged with invasion of privacy after recording another man using the bathroom

ANKENY — A man has been released from the Polk County Jail after admitting to recording another man while he was using the restroom.

Court documents say 18-year-old Benjamin Brcka of Ankeny is charged with invasion of privacy after he attempted to record or take a picture of another man using the stall next to him.

The incident happened on September 9 at the Des Moines Area Community College campus in Ankeny.

After the victim caught Brcka attempting to record him, Brcka was brought to the security office at the college where he admitted to recording the the victim.

A search warrant was completed on Brcka’s phone, where they found multiple videos of unknown men going to the bathroom.

According to court records, Brcka was arrested on Nov. 18 morning and released Nov. 22.

He is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on January 2, 2020.