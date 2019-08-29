Ankeny parents say school is discriminating against kids with special needs

ANKENY — Parents of special needs students in Ankeny said their kids are being pulled from class early to get loaded onto the school bus.

Local 5 Chief Political Correspondent Rachel Droze spoke to two moms Wednesday who said their children are missing 15-30 minutes of class every day because of this. They asked we not use their names to protect the identities of their children.

“It feels like she’s being punished for having a disability,” one mom said, who’s daughter attends Ankeny Community School District. “You know what the law is, you know what the requirements are, you know how many hours of education students are required to get so why are kids that ride the special needs bus less worthy of that time?”

Parents of other students with special needs said this is happening to their children as well.

“In elementary school when she started riding the bus, she was getting home before the school day even ended and when I asked the special ed teacher about that they said, ‘Well, that’s just how it works,'” another mom said.

According to the Iowa Department of Education, putting a child on a bus 30 minutes before school dismisses is not allowed under federal law unless it’s part of a student’s Individualized Education Program (IEPs).

The moms Local 5 spoke to said the early dismissal is not part of their kids’ IEPs.

At least one parent has brought this issue to the school district’s attention.

Local 5 requested an interview with the district Wednesday to discuss the issues brought forward by that parent. They responded by providing the following statement:

“The Ankeny Community School District has a policy that defines eligibility for transportation. Within that policy is language that states: ‘Students with special transportation needs will be provided transportation services as required by student’s IEP, state or federal laws.‘ All students are expected to engage in learning for the entire school day. We have been made aware that some of the routing information provided to families about transportation had inaccurate drop off times. This was a computer error, not an educational decision. Ankeny Community Schools is working with Durham School Services to ensure that all students have accurate times for pick up and drop off and that those times are clearly communicated to parents. If individual families have questions regarding their student’s daily schedule, we encourage them to reach out to their school, the district, or Durham School Services.” Ankeny Community School District statement regarding busing

School officials explained the situation in more detail in the following email written to a parent on Monday.

“I learned this was occurring on Friday in one building but did not realize it was in others. Thank you for letting me know so I can address it district-wide. Under my leadership, I have always made sure that the students are staying in their schools the entire school day. When I have met with teachers/administration, they claim they had never told Durham differently other than attending school the full day. I am sending this on to Durham right now to have it fixed immediately.” Carolyn Manard, Ankeny Community School District Special Education Director

Durham School Services is contracted to provide busing for Ankeny Community School District.

Local 5 reached out to Durham School Services for a statement. They’ve been in contact with us and are working to provide answers to our questions.