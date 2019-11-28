Ankeny woman almost lost $800 from scammer claiming to be with sheriff’s office

ANKENY — Scammers are more rampant than ever, and most are usually easy to identify.

Last week, however, one Ankeny woman found that some can be very convincing.

“They were actually using real Polk County officer’s names. I thought it was believable that a lady answered and supposedly transferred me.”

Sara Holub got a strange voicemail that said the Polk County Sheriff’s Office needed to speak to her regarding “a very urgent legal matter.”

When Holub called the number back the person that answered claimed they were with the sheriff’s office.

The scammer posing as a sheriff’s office employee informed Holub that she missed jury duty and would be arrested if she didn’t pay a fine.

Holub’s first thought was for her unborn child.

“That’s probably the biggest thing that freaked me out… was that I was eight months pregnant and thought I was going to jail,” Holub told Local 5’s Rachel Droze.

The scammer told Holub to get money out and purchase a prepaid debit card from an address they picked out.

That’s when Holub and her husband started to get suspicious.

“So we actually went to the address they gave us and it was a Casey’s and then we kind of realized something wasn’t right,” she said.

They decided to go to the Ankeny Police Station, where they found their suspicions were correct.

“An officer actually got on the phone with the guy. I kept him on the phone. He told him to knock it off. He’s ruining the lives of innocent people.”

Lt. Heath Osberg with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that these types of scams are all too common these days.

“There’s scam after scam. If some officer is in the news, they grab that name and they make it sound official,” he said.

Law enforcement says to be cautious any time someone asks for money over the phone.

If you think you have been a victim of a scam, call the police immediately to file a report.