Roberta Rosenbalm claimed the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "$1,000 Loaded" scratch game.

CLIVE — A $10 scratch game ticket is worth it when you win $100,000.

Roberta Rosenbalm of Ankeny bought her winning “$1,000 Loaded” ticket from the Hy-Vee at 2510 SW State St. in Ankeny. She claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Clive on Monday.

$100,000 is the sixth top prize for that scratch game. For more information on prizes and your odds of winning, visit the Iowa Lottery website.