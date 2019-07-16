Annual Four Seasons Festival returns this weekend bigger and better

POLK CITY– Kick off summer in Polk City this Friday and Saturday for the return of the Four Seasons Festival that promises to be bigger than ever.

“The Four Seasons Festival is a community celebration in Polk City to get the residents of to enjoy the weekend,” said John Calhoun the Director of Polk City Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development.”This is our 12th year, it’s July 19th and 20th and it’s for the whole family.”

This is the 12th year for the annual festival that features Friday Night Bike Night, 5K and 8K Run, Kids Fun Run, Parade, Bill Riley Talent Search, Classic Car Show, and much more. This year’s live entertainment includes: CTRL C, Gimikk, Toast3r, and Becker.

For more information about the Four Seasons Festival and a look at the full schedule click here.