Another threat for severe storms targets Iowa on Tuesday

A few more rounds of thunderstorms are on the way before we finally get some slightly quieter weather!

Tuesday morning

A complex of scattered showers and storms will work through central Iowa on Tuesday morning. Some of the stronger storms could produce hail and damaging wind gusts.. Heavy rain will be possible as well and may lead to isolated flash flooding.

Tuesday Afternoon and Evening

A warm front will be situated over southern Iowa Tuesday afternoon. That will combine with warm, humid air to produce strong thunderstorms especially after 3 pm. While all areas along and south of I-80 could see severe weather, the best chances for storms will be along and south of Highway 34.

Hail, damaging wind, tornadoes and flash flooding will all be possible especially in southern Iowa. Rainfall totals for these areas could exceed 2". A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for central and southern Iowa until 7 am Wednesday.

What to do

Have a severe weather plan in place. Know where to go if a tornado warning is issued in your area. Monitor the radar with our mobile app. Be sure to follow the Local 5 weather team for the latest information in the upcoming week!

