Answering your Mega Millions Jackpot questions

Mary Neubauer with the Iowa Lottery stopped by Good Morning Iowa to answer our questions about the Mega Millions Jackpot.

We asked where does all that money go that you pay to get your lottery ticket? In Iowa, our state’s veterans and their families get lottery money through the Iowa Veteran’s Trust Fund. Additionally, a portion of the Iowa Lottery money goes into a general fund and the Vision Iowa Program.

Currently, the $1.6 Billion Mega Millions drawing is tonight so much sure you go out to get your tickets.