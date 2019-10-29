Anxiety medicine recalled in your Consumer Matters

Trending in your Tuesday Consumer Matters, Mylan Pharmaceuticals is recalling a single lot of anti-anxiety medication– commonly sold as Xanax. Xanax is the brand name for the anti-anxiety medication– Alprazolam.

The company believes the recalled product could potentially contain a foreign substance causing a risk of illness. The voluntary recall includes bottles containing 500 half milligram tablets with the expiration date of September 2020.

Mylan says the pills were distributed in the US between July and August.