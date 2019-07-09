Apartment complex, local shelters team up to help the homeless get out of the heat

DES MOINES — With some early July days topping 90 degrees in the metro this year, many are trying to find shelter inside.

The Douglas Woods Apartments complex in Des Moines is working with Central Iowa Shelter & Services to make sure even those that are homeless can get inside and away from the heat.

Where you can find local cooling centers

Polk County has created a list of day time cooling centers where residents can temporarily go to during periods of extreme temperatures.

Dart Buses will provide free transportation to and from daytime cooling centers for those trying to escape the extreme heat.

The Animal Rescue League location on 5452 N.E. 22nd St will also have spaces for residents and their pets to cool off.