App developer weighs in on Iowa Democratic Party’s caucus night woes

The app developed for Iowa caucuses turned out to be a flop. Local 5 did some digging to find out how an app can fail.

WEST DES MOINES — A coding error in the app created to report precinct results during the Iowa caucuses is to blame for why the nation still hasn’t seen the final results.

The app, created by an out-of-state company called Shadow, was intended to make caucus night easier.

Instead, it’s caused quite the headache.

To put it simply, the app wasn’t tested enough before going live.

“You can’t test it by putting it into user’s hands,” said Shift Interactive General Manager Jeremy Harrington. “You have to do it before it goes out the door.”

Problems within an app can vary.

“An error, of what folks tend to think of, could be a logic problem, could be a math problem. Or it could be a simple omission and sometimes it’s as simple as punctuation,” Harrington said.

Various precinct chairs told Local 5’s Lakyn McGee that the app just didn’t work.

Harrington says that isn’t surprising.

RELATED: Buttigieg campaign optimistic as caucus night results are released

RELATED: Live caucus results

“This is the result you tend to see when you rush something out the door,” he said.

Precinct chairs also said that many of them downloaded the app hours after the caucuses began, and that’s a big issue.

Cliff Bradon is the Director of Engineering at Shift Interactive. He said that “without proper testing and covering all the fringe cases, a lot of little things pop up that you haven’t thought before, and those can lead to unexpected failures.”

ABC News reports that just over $60,000 was paid to the developers of the failed app, and that’s not a lot of money for app development companies to do a good job.

Although it was supposed to be a one-time-use app, developers say the stakes were higher because of that.

“You’re putting code on someone’s device. You need to take the care and consideration regardless if it was one time or a thousand times,” Harrington said.