ARL: 42 cats and kittens rescued from Des Moines home

DES MOINES — A total of 42 cats and kittens have been rescued from a Des Moines house, representing all of the cats in the home, so the active rescue has now concluded, according to the Animal Rescue League.

A total of 2 kittens (including one previously reported) unfortunately were unable to withstand the conditions they came from and died in the ARL’s care, despite the medical team’s best efforts to save them. Medical treatment continues for the remaining 40 cats in the ARL’s care, many of whom are still critically ill.

“This is our 4th cat hoarding case in just 10 weeks, but it never gets easier and nothing prepares you for what you’re about to see,” said Tom Colvin, CEO for the ARL.

One woman has been arrested and charged for her alleged involvement in the case.