ARL cat rescue efforts officially wrap up at Madrid home

MADRID – ARL cat rescue efforts at the Madrid house have officially concluded.

Final numbers are 186 living and 194 deceased, resulting in 380 total cats from the property. ARL rescuers concluded efforts only after several days of finding zero cats in the humane traps and no signs of cat footprints, signs of eating/drinking, and sightings on the trail cameras.

This was the ARL’s third hoarding case in just six weeks, adding a total of 236 living many cats to the ARL’s already-full shelter.

The ARL has had three full-time veterinarians and a team of medical care staff working to diagnose, treat, and rehabilitate the sick cats and kittens that have arrived from hoarding cases in recent weeks, in addition to the cats already in the ARL’s care.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the public. Everyone who has donated towards medical care, donated supplies, adopted, fostered, or volunteered have all made it possible to save these cats lives,” said Tom Colvin, CEO for the ARL, “Even though the active rescue has concluded, the need for the public’s help will continue for weeks and months to come until each cat is healthy enough for adoption.”

The ARL has hundreds of cats available for adoption right now and anticipates having some of the cats from these cases available for adoption as early as this week.