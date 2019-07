DES MOINES – ARL Animal Control Services and the ARL Mobile Rescue Team were on-site at a property on Des Moines’ west side on Wednesday assisting the Des Moines Police Department to rescue cats from another hoarding case.

So far 32 cats have been rescued and ARL officials continue to work to capture the rest. This is the fourth cat hoarding case the ARL has been involved with in just 10 weeks, three of which have been in Des Moines.

More information will be made available on Thursday.