ARL rescues emaciated, flea-infested dog from Pleasant Hill

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa was able to save a dog after she was found emaciated, infested with fleas, and dealing with a severe skin infection.

The ARL’s team found the dog in Pleasant Hill.

“Ellie” is very weak and is unable to move much on her own, according to the ARL. An Emergency Care Team examined Ellie to determine that she had a serious skin infection and a major flea infestation. The team also discovered a large black patch on Ellie’s back that was actually a large mass of fleas.

Ellie’s ears are painfully infected and she appears to be deaf, likely from untreated infections she has had her entire life. Both of Ellie’s eyes are hazy and a mass completely covers one of them. Veterinarians believe the eye behind it is dead. Doctors say her toenails were severely overgrown and that she also has severe dental disease.

“Ellie is so weak she can’t get up without help and once she is standing, she can only go a few yards on her own. It is absolutely heartbreaking,” ARL of Iowa CEO Tom Colvin said.

Veterinarians at the ARL believe Ellie is only about six years old, and that she has not received proper care in her life.

The ARL Emergency Care Team gave her food and water, then gave her a flea bath to make her more comfortable.

“After her flea bath, she began to perk up – wagging her tail and leaning against our staff. Even in her weakened state, it’s obvious that she is an incredibly sweet dog,” Colvin said. “We gave her medications for her skin, treated her infected ears, and trimmed her long nails. We made her as comfortable as possible on a big bed in one of our offices. She fell asleep almost immediately.”

The ARL says Ellie’s emaciation is the most immediate concern, as well as treating her skin and ear infections. She’ll be under the care of the ARL’s medical team for weeks if not months.