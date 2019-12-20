Woman arrested, charged with purposely hitting 14-year-old with car in Clive

CLIVE — On December 9, a 14-year-old girl was walking on the sidewalk to Indian Hills Jr. High School in Clive when a vehicle exited the motorway, drove up on the sidewalk and ran her over on purpose, according to Clive police.

The girl suffered a number of injuries.

The driver left the scene without giving aid to the girl.

Clive police identified the driver Thursday as Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, of Des Moines.

Investigators determined that this incident was an intentional act, not an accident.

Franklin was charged with Attempted Murder and is currently being held in the Polk County Jail.