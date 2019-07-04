Arrest made in connection to fatal Des Moines hit-and-run crash

DES MOINES — Police have arrested a person in connection to a fatal hit and run crash from Thursday morning. According to police, 23-year-old Des Moines resident Alexandria Mae Newton has been arrested.

Alexandria Mae Newton

Newton has been charged with the following crimes:

Homicide by Reckless Driving

No insurance- accident

Driving while license suspended

Failure to obey traffic control device

Failure to render aid and information

Newton is being held at the Polk County Jail.

Officers responded around 2:50 a.m. Thursday to find an SUV and a passenger car had collided within the intersection. The driver of the passenger car, 19-year-old Kevin Truong of Des Moines, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but has since died.

Police say they believe the SUV that Newton was operating ran a red light immediately prior to crashing into Truong’s vehicle, and that Newton fled the scene on foot.

Evidence at the scene indicates that Truong was operating a Toyota Camry that was traveling eastbound on Clark Street. In the intersection at MLK Parkway, a southbound Nissan Pathfinder collided with the drivers side of the Camry, according to police.

Police say excessive speed is being considered as a major contributing factor to this crash, with other potential contributors being investigated.

Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit investigators continue to examine evidence and follow investigative leads.

Truong was a 2018 graduate of North High School who also attended classes at Central Academy.

The incident is still under investigation. Local 5 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

This is the eighth fatal crash in Des Moines of 2019.