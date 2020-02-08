Arrest made in Marshalltown man’s death

Adam Younis

DES MOINES — A man is now behind bars in a case of a Marshalltown man’s mysterious death a few days ago.

Staff at the Marshalltown Residential Facility called 911 in response to an unresponsive man at around 6:12 Tuesday morning. The man was identified as 31-year-old Derek Jones, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Jones was living at the facility while on probation.

The Marshalltown Residential Facility is run by the Department of Corrections, so the Department of Criminal Investigation was called upon to investigate Jones’s death. The DCI arrested 36-year-old Adam Younis Friday, charging him with involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance.

Jones’s cause of death has not yet been determined, but an autopsy is scheduled. The investigation into Jones’s death is still ongoing.