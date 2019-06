DES MOINES — Spectators at the Des Moines Art Festival were able to beat the heat by visiting ArtFest Midwest. This art show displayed the work of over 250 artists in the Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

ArtFest Midwest features Iowa and regional artists just like the Des Moines Art Festival. It bills itself as an alternative, affordable art show that complements the downtown show. Sunday is the last day for the show. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.