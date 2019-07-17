Artifact from Moon Landing on Display in Des Moines

DES MOINES — In 1969 when Colonel Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin traveled on the Apollo 11 mission to the moon, he carried a P.E.O. Centennial Charm with him in memory of his grandmother, Jessie Ross Moon, a member of P.E.O. Chapter A in Florida. In 1969, P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) was celebrating 100 years of women helping women reach for the stars and Colonel Aldrin wanted to give proper recognition to his late grandmother.

After returning to Houston, his aunt, Madeline Moon Sternberg, confirmed the charm had traveled to the moon and back and was in quarantine with the crew, spacecraft and lunar rocks and dust. Colonel Aldrin presented the charm to his aunt on August 13, 1969, immediately following President Nixon’s dinner honoring the Apollo 11 astronauts in Los Angeles. On September 29, 1969, at the P.E.O. Centennial Convention held in Des Moines, Madeline Moon Sternberg formally presented the P.E.O. president a plaque bearing the charm Colonel Aldrin carried to the moon and an inscription telling the circumstance. Today it is on display at the P.E.O. International headquarters located at 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines. Tours must be scheduled in advance.