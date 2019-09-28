Assistant City Manager of Webster City dies in Woodbury County accident

SIOUX CITY — The Assistant City Manager of Webster City died following an accident in Woodbury County Saturday morning.

Kent Harfst, 57, was riding his bicycle eastbound on D-12 around 6:30 a.m. when the bike was struck from behind by a full-sized cargo van, driven by a 19-year-old man.

The collision sent Harfst into the south ditch, where he sustained critical injuries. He was then transported to Mercy One Medical Center in Sioux City, where he was pronounced dead.

Harfst was a Webster City native, where he served as the city’s Recreation and Public Grounds Director and the Assistant City Manager. He is survived by his wife and children.

The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the accident. Local 5 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.