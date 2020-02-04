At least half of caucus results expected by day’s end, Iowa Democratic Party says

The delay is forcing the candidates to write their own narrative without having official results.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party says it plans to release at least 50% of results from Monday’s caucuses on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Party chairman Troy Price told presidential campaigns on a conference call that “we are going to release the majority of results that we have.”

Technical problems have delayed the release of results from the first-in-the-nation contest, leaving campaigns and the public in the dark.

Price says the party is collecting paper records from more than 1,600 caucus sites “to make sure we have all of the documented information in place.”

Price says results from about 50% of precincts should be released Tuesday. It was not clear when the final results would be available.

The Iowa Democratic Party said earlier the delays in reporting the outcome of Monday’s caucuses were due to a coding issue that has been fixed.

In a statement Tuesday, Price said, “We have every indication that our systems were secure and there was not a cyber security intrusion.” Price says independent cybersecurity consultants tested the systems in preparation for the caucuses.

Shadow Inc., the company IDP contracted with to build the app, issued a statement saying they “sincerely regret” the delay in results but maintaining that the raw data was accurate.

As the Iowa Democratic Party has confirmed, the underlying data and collection process via Shadow’s mobile caucus app was sound and accurate, but our process to transmit that caucus results data generated via the app to the IDP was not. — Shadow, Inc. (@ShadowIncHQ) February 4, 2020

Shadow is an independent, for-profit technology company that contracted with the Iowa Democratic Party to build a caucus reporting mobile app, which was optional for local officials to use. The goal of the app was to ensure accuracy in a complex reporting process. — Shadow, Inc. (@ShadowIncHQ) February 4, 2020

We will apply the lessons learned in the future, and have already corrected the underlying technology issue. We take these issues very seriously, and are committed to improving and evolving to support the Democratic Party’s goal of modernizing its election processes. — Shadow, Inc. (@ShadowIncHQ) February 4, 2020

Candidates left Iowa Monday night for New Hampshire without the outcome of the contest being announced, a debacle that renewed criticism of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status and the caucus format.

Price said state party staff used “pre-planned measures and entered data manually,” which took longer than expected. He says the party has used required back-up paper documentation to verify data recorded in the app was accurate and to calculate delegate counts.

The delay is forcing the candidates to write their own narrative without having official results.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who some of the final polls were predicting would be the winner Monday night, said he had a good feeling about what the results would hold.

“And when those results are announced, I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well,” Sanders told a rally Monday night.

His campaign released what it said was internal numbers from nearly 40% of precincts Monday night. It showed Sanders leading the pack with 30% followed by Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 25%. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar rounded out the top 5, according to the Sanders campaign count.

WATCH: Des Moines precinct chair talks caucus app, problem reporting results

Buttigieg declared victory even though no official results had been reported. Speaking to supporters late Monday in Des Moines, the Democratic presidential candidate said, “By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious.”

The campaign manager for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren called delays “a mess” and says that “every second that passes sort of undermines the process a little bit.”

Roger Lau told reporters at Warren’s watch party that the campaign had seen very little official data. But he said based on the campaign’s own internal figures, it sees a three-way jumble at the top with Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg. He says their internal numbers show Joe Biden “a distant fourth.”

Biden declared success despite results not yet being released by the state Democratic Party.

His campaign released a statement demanding an explanation.

“We believe that the campaigns deserve full explanations and relevant information regarding the quality control you are employing, and an opportunity to respond, before any official results are released,” Dana Reamus wrote to Iowa Democratic Party leaders on behalf of Biden.

Candidate Andrew Yang said his background as a technology entrepreneur would help solve the issues.

It might be helpful to have a President and government that understand technology so this sort of thing doesn’t happen. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 4, 2020

Former candidate Julián Castro, who is now a surrogate for Warren, tweeted that democracy had been “misserved” by the problems.

This is a total mess. I respect the people of Iowa, they’ve been great—but it’s become very clear that our democracy has been misserved by a broken system. #IACaucus — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 4, 2020

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has also weighed in on the caucus results, calling the whole incident an “unmitigated disaster.”

The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

Nearly a dozen Democratic White House contenders are still vying for the chance to take on the president in November. Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses have been expected to provide some clarity for what has been a muddled nomination fight, but that remains to be seen.

At 7 p.m. Central time on Monday, voters gathered at more than 1,700 sites throughout Iowa and began declaring support for their preferred candidate. They then will participate in “alignment,” which allows supporters of eliminated candidates to choose again.

For the first time this year, the Iowa Democratic Party will report three sets of results: tallies for the “first alignment” and “final alignment,” as well as each candidate’s total of “state delegate equivalents.” Previously, only each candidate’s ultimate number of state convention delegates has been reported.

The Associated Press will declare the winner based on the number of state delegate equivalents.

Polls before the caucuses began suggested Sanders had a narrow lead, but any of the top four candidates could score victory in the unpredictable caucus system.