UPDATE: Attorney’s Office asks for charges dismissed in Tuesday night shooting

UPDATE (August 30): Des Moines Police say the Polk County Attorney’s Office has filed a request for the Attempted Murder charges against Corey Brown and Charity Ramer to be dismissed, without prejudice. This comes after Des Moines Police detectives found additional evidence.

DES MOINES — Des Moines police responded to reports of a shooting on the city’s south side around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, two men had non-life threatening gunshot injuries in the 1100 block of Army Post Road. One victim, a man from Chicago, remains in the hospital. The second victim left the hospital voluntarily prior to speaking with investigators.

Corey Brown

Charity Ramer

Police have arrested 21-year-old Corey Brown and 24-year-old Charity Ramer. They have both been charged with Attempted Murder and are being held in the Polk County Jail.

Officers blocked off a large area in front of the liquor and tobacco store. A crime scene investigator took photos of a parked car and items on the ground in the parking lot.