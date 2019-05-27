Local News

ATV driver killed after crashing in Des Moines

UPDATE: Police have identified the man killed as 47-year-old Des Moines resident Lee Wayne Lemon.

DES MOINES - One man has died after crashing his ATV into a ditch on Des Moines' southside. 

Des Moines Police and Fire responded to a single vehicle crash in the 7200 block of Bloomfield Road. They found the body of man in the roadway with a crashed ATV just a short distance away. Police don't believe there was another vehicle involved at this time. 

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. 

