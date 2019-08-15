August is the worst month for motorcycle deaths in Iowa

According to data from the Iowa Department of Transportation, the month of August tends to have the highest number of motorcycle fatalities. Over the last 10 years, 501 motorcyclists and motorcycle passengers have died in crashes in Iowa. Of those deaths, 100 occurred in the month of August. That’s not including data from August of 2019.

This week alone, two motorcyclists have died in crashes in Polk County.

According to data obtained from the Iowa DOT, 75% of motorcycle fatalities from 2009 to 2019 were motorcyclists and passengers not wearing helmets. This year, 12 deaths involved riders not wearing helmets. While the Iowa DOT recommends wearing proper safety gear such as a helmet, it is not required by state law.

“Proper distance, safe distance, speeding, turning, changing lanes. All of those things come into play when licensing an individual or endorsing for motorcycles” said Darcy Doty with the Iowa DOT.

Naturally, more motorcyclists hit the road during the summer months. June is the second worst month for motorcycle deaths according to Iowa DOT data. From 2009 to 2019, 81 motorcycle riders and passengers have died in crashes in the month of June. in 2019, 10 fatalities occurred in June, which is half of all motorcycle deaths reported this year. July comes in third with 72 fatalities over the last 10 years.

If you are a motorcyclist curious how you can stay safe on the road, you can find more information in the Iowa Motorcycle Operator Manual.

A link to the Iowa DOT data can be found here.