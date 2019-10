WEST DES MOINES– Iowa Native and Author Eileen Pollack stopped by Good Morning Iowa to talk about her new book “The Professor of Immortality”.

“The Professor of Immortality” is a novel inspired by the true story of a home-grown American Terrorist- the Unabomber.

You can meet Pollack at today’s book signing at the Prairie Lights Bookstore on Grinnell College campus starting at 4:15 pm.

Pollack’s latest book can be found now online, or at your favorite book store