Authorities searching for missing Remsen woman

REMSEN– Authorities in Plymouth County need your help locating 27-year-old Nicole Ann Trometer of Remsen, Iowa.

Monday, Trometer was reported missing and authorities have not been able to locate her two vehicles: a 2013 White Dodge Durango Citadel with Iowa License Plate IAA 432 and a 2004 Silver Ford Explorer XLT Iowa License Plate IHY 475.

Trometer was last seen Sunday morning in Le Mars with 34-year-old Daniel Kittredge, pictured above.

Anyone with any knowledge of Trometer, Kittridge or any information regarding the location of her vehicles is encouraged to contact the Remsen Police Department at 712-786-2299.