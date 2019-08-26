Back in black: Iowa DOT offers convenient way to get numbered blackout plates

AMES — The Iowa Department of Transportation is offering vehicle owners a convenient way to be “back in black” in time for fall.

The Iowa DOT says the popular blackout plates will be available starting September 3.

Both personalized and alpha-numeric plates are available.

Any plates can be exchanged for this sleeker style at local county treasurer’s office. You can order them online or by mail, but that could take from two or three weeks to process. The DOT also says new plates will not have the same numbers/letters on them when renewed.

Blackout plates are considered a specialty plate, so there will be an extra fee to get them. Non-personalized plates will cost $35 for the initial fee and $10 for an annual renewal. Personalized plates will cost $60 for the initial fee and $15 for an annual renewal.

Here are a few examples of what your blackout plate could look like:

Preview your own personalized blackout plates here.