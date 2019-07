WEST DES MOINES – Traffic was down to one lane for a few hours Monday morning into the afternoon after a truck flipped over into a ditch.

According to West Des Moines police, the crash happened on I-80 near the Grand Prairie Parkway exit around 11:25 a.m. The truck was driving on I-80 westbound when a tire failed on the truck causing the truck to go into the ditch and roll.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other cars were involved.