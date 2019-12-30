No, you don’t need to request a ballot for the Iowa caucuses

With a little over a month until the Iowa caucuses, it’s important to know who runs them and who doesn’t.

Democratic candidates have focused much of their time and resources to Iowa’s “First in the Nation” caucuses, which will take place Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 and apportion delegates for the Democratic National Convention.

Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald noted Monday that his office has received requests for absentee ballots, despite the fact that the caucuses are run by the political parties themselves.

County Auditor's do not run the Iowa Caucus process, rules, times or locations. They are run by the political parties.



We have been getting absentee ballot requests for the past week. We do have caucus information and links though: https://t.co/WaO44nv9KA — Jamie Fitzgerald (@Polkauditorfitz) December 30, 2019

In order to get the latest information about the caucuses themselves, contact the Iowa Democratic Party or Republican Party of Iowa directly.

The Iowa Democratic Party will have 99 satellite locations at places such as an assisted living center or union halls.

